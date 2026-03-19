PHOTOS: U13C finish up; U15C, U18 get things started at Ettinger-Smith tournament

A Sackville Flyers player gets ready to fire the shot towards the net to create a scoring opportunity for his team against Pictou County. (Healey photo

LANTZ: The U15B and C and U18 divisions have now got their first taste of game action at the Trevor Ettinger-Jeff Smith Memorial Tournament.

The last two divisions for the week-long tournament had their first games on Wednesday at Ice Pad B and the Keith Miller Arena in the East Hants Sportsplex.

The Laker captured some morning action in U13C, before going back for afternoon games featuring two East Hants Penguins teams in U15C and U18.

Here are some of the game photos from games we saw.

A Pictou player chases after the puck. (Healey photo)

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(Healey photo)

The goalie makes the save. (Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

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Pictou County celebrates a goal on the ice. (Healey photo)

No. 12 for East Hants winds up to shoot the puck. (Healey photo)

The East Hants goalie is set for the shot from a Sackville player. (Healey photo)

The goalie reaches over the goal line to get the puck and bring it out. The ref said it was no goal for East Hants. The game ended in a 2-2 tie. (Healey photo)