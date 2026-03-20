U18 Penguins teams lose semifinal games at Ettinger-Smith; Bedford captures banner

Dylan Stewart of the East Hants Penguin carries the puck away from their net as they are chased by a Cobras player during semifinal play action. (Healey photo)

LANTZ: It came down tot he wire, but when the final buzzer sounded both East Hants U18 Penguins teams saw their Trevor Ettinger-Jeff Smith Memorial tournaments come to an end Friday morning by one goal each.

In one game at the Keith Miller Arena in the East Hants Sportsplex, the U18 Pens Black fell in a back-and-forth game with West Colchester Cobras 5-4.

East Hants led 4-3 going into the third after a four goal second that saw them erase a 3-1 deficit.

On Ice Pad B, the U18 White Penguins did something no other team to the Bedford Raiders up to this game — score a goal on their goalie.

However, it wasn’t enough as the Raiders came back and earned the close, thrilling 2-1 victory.

The Pens hit two goal posts in the dying minutes.

Leah Parker-Hallett heads for the puck off a faceoff for the Pens (EH White) . (Healey photo)

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In the end, the Raiders won the championship banner in a shootout after regulation and overtime solved nothing against the Cobras.

The final was 3-2 in the shootout.

Here are some photos of the two games that we covered.

The East Hants Penguins (Black) celebrate a goal against the Cobras. (Healey photo)

East Hants Penguin Symphony Hamilton and a Cobra race for the puck, which is being handled on the boards in a battle. (Healey photo)

Caleb Rushton of the Pens checks out the options he has for making a pass to get East Hants into the offensive zone. (Healey photo)

Ryan Shrriff (no 8) of the Pens (Black) finishes a wrap around and the puck goes in behind the Cobras goalie. (Healey photo)

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A Penguin gets the puck to a teammate as they rub out a Bedford Raider player along the boards. (Healey photo)

Nic Legge of the East Hants Penguins (White) turns on the jets to get the puck up the ice quickly and have a scoring opportunity. (Healey photo)

The East Hants Penguins (White) celebrate Reese Higgins goal against the Bedford Raiders. (Healey photo)