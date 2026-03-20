U18 Penguins teams lose semifinal games at Ettinger-Smith; Bedford captures banner

LANTZ: It came down tot he wire, but when the final buzzer sounded both East Hants U18 Penguins teams saw their Trevor Ettinger-Jeff Smith Memorial tournaments come to an end Friday morning by one goal each.
In one game at the Keith Miller Arena in the East Hants Sportsplex, the U18 Pens Black fell in a back-and-forth game with West Colchester Cobras 5-4.
East Hants led 4-3 going into the third after a four goal second that saw them erase a 3-1 deficit.
On Ice Pad B, the U18 White Penguins did something no other team to the Bedford Raiders up to this game — score a goal on their goalie.
However, it wasn’t enough as the Raiders came back and earned the close, thrilling 2-1 victory.
The Pens hit two goal posts in the dying minutes.
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In the end, the Raiders won the championship banner in a shootout after regulation and overtime solved nothing against the Cobras.
The final was 3-2 in the shootout.
Here are some photos of the two games that we covered.
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