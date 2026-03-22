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Multi-agency search underway for Jason Lorette, RCMP say

ByPat Healey

Mar 22, 2026 #Colchester County, #Colchester Ground Search and Rescue, #East Hants Ground Search and Rescue, #Harmony Road, #Jason Lorette, #RCMP, #search and rescue, #Truro, #vulnerable person
(RCMP photo)

COLCHESTER COUNTY: A multi-agency search in Colchester County near the Harmony Rd. area is underway.

The search is related to missing man Jason Lorette, the 47-year-old man reported missing on March 20.

Ground Search and Rescue Teams from Colchester County, Pictou County and East Hants are involved in the search.

Also engaged with the search is the Civil Air Search and Rescue Association (CASARA), who are involved with the RCMP including RCMP Air Services and RCMP Police Dog Services.

Residents are asked to avoid the immediate area.

File #: 2026-363329

By Pat Healey

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