From the Cruiser – March 19, 2026

RCMP's From the Cruiser. (Healey photo)

Brought to you by:

ENFIELD: Over the past week, officers with East Hants RCMP responded to 119 calls for service.

The following are highlighted calls as provided by A/Sgt. Evan Collier with East Hants RCMP.\

(RCMP photo)

THEFT

East Hants RCMP responded to a theft of a side by side stolen from a parking lot in Shubenacadie.

Police are requesting the public be on the lookout for the 2018 CFMOTO ZForce 1000.

File 2026342764

MVC’S

RCMP responded to 12 traffic collisions.

East Hants residents are reminded to slow down and drive for the road conditions.

(RCMP photo)

Request to Identify

East Hants RCMP are looking to identify the following individual in relation to a theft from the Elmsdale Shoppers.

Anyone with information can report to the East Hants RCMP at (902)883-7077 or to Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477(T.I.P.S.) or crimestoppers.ca.

File 2026292935.

Traffic Offences

East Hants RCMP issued 16 Summary Offence Tickets during this period.

They included tickets for speeding, operating a vehicle without a valid inspection sticker, driving motor vehicle while license revoked, displaying a number plate issued for another vehicle, and failing to obey traffic sign or signal.

(RCMP photo)

East Hants Most Wanted

This week East Hants RCMP’s most wanted is Billie-Ray Hatchard.

He is wanted on outstanding charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

From the Cruiser is brought to you by: