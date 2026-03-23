East Hants RCMP issues statement after rumours circulate of student bringing firearm to school

A RCMP cruiser in Enfield. (Healey photo)

ENFIELD: In light of posts that a student had taken a firearm to school, East Hants RCMP issued the following to The Laker News.

Const. Andrew Ouellette, is one of the the school community resource officers with East Hants RCMP.

He issued the following about the dangers of speculating and spreading rumours on social media in light of recent posts alleging a student had taken a firearm to school.

“Community group pages and social media chatter can spread inaccuracies quickly and many people choose to treat these as being truthful,” he said.

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He recommends the public consider the following related to reading, posting or sharing online:

Public safety risk: Spreading unverified details puts people at risk.

Community harm: Misinformation and unverified reports of danger create unnecessary fear and anxiety, impacting everyday life for many.

Victim/witness harm: Speculating about the circumstances of victims or their families can heighten distress during traumatic situations. Consider the impact of unverified claims on victims, witnesses, and the community at large.

Rely on official sources: Only share information provided directly by police or verified official channels.

Verify before commenting or sharing: Avoid repeating rumours or assumptions, especially on social media.

Be skeptical: Look at information online with a “touch of skepticism,” even if it comes from a perceived trusted source.

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Privacy concerns: For incidents involving youth, if you have some knowledge of an occurrence as a witness or victim, do not divulge the youth(s) identity, or call them or their family out online.

There are privacy laws in place that protect the identity of youths.

Report directly to police: If you have information about an incident, contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers, rather than posting it publicly.

“East Hants RCMP emphasizes that while they appreciate public vigilance, community safety is best supported by sharing only accurate, fact-based information,” said Const. Ouellette.