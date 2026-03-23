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Fraud awareness & prevention, human trafficking info session rescheduled to April 20

ByPat Healey

Mar 23, 2026 #April 20, #East Hants, #Elmsdale, #fraud prevention, #human trafficking, #RCMP
Human Trafficking session on Monday in Elmsdale. (Submitted photo)

ELMSDALE: The information session on fraud awareness & prevention, including a presentation on Human Trafficking, has been rescheduled.

It will now be held on April 20, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the Elmsdale Fire Hall.

It is being put on by East Hants Crime Prevention; East Hants RCMP; and East Hants Community Health Board.

The event was postponed on March 23 due to the weather.

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Both will be youth friendly presentations, organizers say.

For the human trafficking presentation, they encourage pre-teens and teens to attend, listen and take the opportunity to ask questions.

The fraud awareness information will focus on:

spotting the signs;

protecting yourself;

and reporting suspicious activity

By Pat Healey

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