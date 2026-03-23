Fraud awareness & prevention, human trafficking info session rescheduled to April 20

ELMSDALE: The information session on fraud awareness & prevention, including a presentation on Human Trafficking, has been rescheduled.
It will now be held on April 20, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the Elmsdale Fire Hall.
It is being put on by East Hants Crime Prevention; East Hants RCMP; and East Hants Community Health Board.
The event was postponed on March 23 due to the weather.
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Both will be youth friendly presentations, organizers say.
For the human trafficking presentation, they encourage pre-teens and teens to attend, listen and take the opportunity to ask questions.
The fraud awareness information will focus on:
spotting the signs;
protecting yourself;
and reporting suspicious activity