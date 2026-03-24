COVID-19 Spring vaccine dose available

A doctor prepares to give a vaccine shot. (Pexels.com photo)

HALIFAX: Nova Scotians at highest risk for severe illness from COVID-19 can book an additional vaccine dose starting March 24, if it has been at least three months since their last dose or known infection.

Nova Scotia is following recommendations from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization to provide people at highest risk a spring dose.

This includes:

– people 80 years of age or older

– adult residents of long-term care or other senior congregate living settings

– people six months and older who are moderately to severely immunocompromised because of an underlying condition or treatment.

The following groups may also receive a spring dose:

– adults 65 to 79 years of age

– people 50 years and older who identify as Black, African Nova Scotian or First Nations.

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“It is recommended that people with a higher risk of severe outcomes, like older Nova Scotians and those who are moderately to severely immunocompromised, get an additional dose this spring,” said Dr. Jesse Kancir, Nova Scotia’s Deputy Chief Medical Officer of Health.

“People who aren’t considered high risk and who received a COVID-19 vaccine since the fall are up to date and are still well protected.”



The spring dose will be available through June 30.



People who did not receive a dose in the fall or winter can continue to get the vaccine, even if they are not in the high-risk category.

Anyone who has never had a COVID-19 vaccine can also do so.

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COVID-19 symptoms can include a sudden high fever, headache, general aches and pains, fatigue and weakness, a runny, stuffy nose, sneezing and sore throat.



Appointments can be booked directly with a primary healthcare provider or online at https://novascotia.ca/vaccination.

Those who are unable to book online can schedule an appointment by calling 1-833-797-7772, seven days a week.



Quick Facts:

– COVID-19 vaccines are updated annually to protect against the latest strains

– Nova Scotians can access their vaccine records via the YourHealthNS app and online at https://vaxrecordns.nshealth.ca