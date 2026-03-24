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Feds invest in Dartmouth companies to help them modernize, compete, and reach new markets

ByPat Healey

Mar 24, 2026 #Dartmouth, #federal investment, #MP Braedon Clark, #Regional Tariff Response Initiative, #tariffs
Sackville-Bedford-Preston MP Braedon Clark at a previous announcement. (Healey photo)

DARTMOUTH: Three Dartmouth area businesses are receiving a federal investment totalling $1.3 million through the Regional Tariff Response Initiative.

Sackville-Bedford-Preston MP Braedon Clark made the announcement on March 24 in Dartmouth.

Atlantic Canadian businesses are modernizing to drive productivity and build resilience in a
shifting global economy.

By helping firms optimize supply chains and adopt the technologies they need to compete in new markets, the Regional Tariff Response Initiative (RTRI) is strengthening Atlantic Canada’s industrial capacity and helping the region lead on the world stage.

These investments will support the following organizations as they modernize operations, adopt
new technologies, expand capacity, and improve processes, helping strengthen productivity,
supply chains, and market reach.

  • Outdoor-Fit Exercise Systems Inc. will expand and upgrade its manufacturing facility
    through new automation equipment and specialized expertise to support process
    improvements, product development, and market diversification ($770,250).
  • Reftek Systems Inc. will hire staff and acquire equipment to establish a specialized sensor
    lab in the Halifax Regional Municipality to reinforce supply chain reliability ($267,500).
  • Aurea Technologies Inc. will lower production costs for its Shine 2.0 turbine and to
    support prototyping, compliance testing, and cybersecurity, as well as global business
    development to expand into international markets ($250,180).

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Quotes
“When we invest in the productivity of Atlantic Canadian businesses, we are sharpening
Canada’s competitive edge.

The Regional Tariff Response Initiative provides the tools local companies need to modernize their operations and build the strength required to thrive in a changing global marketplace.”

  • Sean Fraser, MP for Central Nova, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency
  • “Dartmouth is home to innovative companies that are creating good jobs and strengthening our
    local economy.
  • “These investments are helping businesses like Outdoor-Fit Exercise Systems Inc., Reftek Systems Inc., and Aurea Technologies modernize their operations, adopt new technologies, and reach new markets.
  • “By supporting their growth, we’re building stronger supply chains and positioning Dartmouth as a hub for growth and innovation in Atlantic Canada.”
  • Braedon Clark, MP for Sackville—Bedford—Preston

By Pat Healey

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