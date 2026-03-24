Music Nova Scotia opens 2026 award nominations and Nova Scotia Music Week showcase applications

Applications are now open for N.S. Music Week. (Music N.S. photo)

TRURO: Nova Scotia Music Week (NSMW) 2026 will take place in Truro/We’kwampekitk from November 12-15, 2026.

Music Nova Scotia is pleased to open both showcasing applications and award nominations for this year’s event!

Showcasing applications and award nominations will be open until Sunday, April 12, at 11:59pm AT.

Please review the showcasing and awards manuals in full before submitting your application for full eligibility requirements.

Both showcasing and awards manuals can be found on our website here.

You must be a member of Music Nova Scotia in good standing to submit showcasing applications and award nominations. If your membership is not up to date by the deadline to apply, your submission will not be considered eligible.

To renew or create a new membership, click here.

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Showcasing applications and award nominations are juried by panels of third-party music industry professionals with specific knowledge of the industry and the genres they are evaluating.

If you are interested in joining Music Nova Scotia’s juror pool, please fill out this form.

Sign up for our mailing list here for festival updates and to be notified when additional delegate passes and festival wristbands go on sale!

The Host Hotel, The Inn On Prince Truro, has limited capacity for NSMW delegates, partners, and staff.

For those looking to book accommodations for NSMW 2026, Music Nova Scotia recommends using our accommodations page here.

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Music Nova Scotia would like to extend a huge thank you to NSMW’s Premier Partners for helping make this year’s event possible:

FACTOR,

the Government of Canada,

Canada’s Private Radio Broadcasters,

the Province of Nova Scotia,

Support4Culture,

the Central Nova Scotia Tourism Development Society.