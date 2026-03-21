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Environment Canada forecasting prolonged period of snowfall in parts of N.S.

ByPat Healey

Mar 21, 2026 #Environment Canada, #Halifax, #Halifax County, #significant snowfall, #weather
Weather forecast. (Dagley Media photo)

FALL RIVER: Environment Canada is forecasting a prolonged period of snowfall to be expected from the southwestern shore from Yarmouth to Halifax counties.

The total snowfall is expected to be between 10-20 centimetres, possibly more.

The snow is to begin late Sunday afternoon March 22 into Monday night March 23.

Snow will spread west to east beginning Sunday late afternoon, reaching the HRM by Sunday evening.

The Special Weather Statement issued does not include Hants County as of 6:45 p.m. on March 21.

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The snow is expected to be wet and heavy as temperatures remain near the freezing mark.

There is some uncertainty as to where the heaviest snowfall will occur as snow may transition to or mix with ice pellets or rain along parts of the coast during the day on Monday.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.

To report severe weather, send an email to NSstorm@ec.gc.ca or post reports on X using #NSStorm.

By Pat Healey

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