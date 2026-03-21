Halifax Regional Police release impaired driving statistics for February

HRP file photo.

HALIFAX: Regional Police in Halifax charged 45 drivers with impaired related offences during the month of February.

Of the 45 drivers, 28 were charged with impaired operation of a conveyance by alcohol, three were charged with impaired operation of a conveyance by a drug and 14 drivers were issued driving suspensions for operation of a conveyance while having consumed alcohol.

Of the drivers who provided breath samples, officers were able to detect a wide range of blood alcohol concentrations (80-280mg %) with 17 drivers being at least twice the legal limit.

Nine drivers refused to provide a breath sample and was charged with the offence of refusal.

Of the 45 drivers, 16 calls were received from people who suspected impaired driving.

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Here are some signs of an impaired driver:

• Driving unreasonably fast, slow or at an inconsistent speed

• Drifting in and out of lanes

• Tailgating and changing lanes frequently

• Making exceptionally wide turns

• Changing lanes or passing without sufficient clearance

• Overshooting or stopping well before stop signs or stop lights

• Disregarding signals and lights

• Approaching signals or leaving intersections too quickly or slowly

• Driving without headlights, failing to lower high beams, or leaving turn signals on

• Driving with windows open in cold or inclement weather.

If you see a potential impaired driver, call 911 immediately and give the call taker your location along with a description of the vehicle, including the licence plate number, colour, make and model, the direction of travel for the vehicle and a description of the driver.