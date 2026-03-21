The Laker News

News

Halifax Regional Police release impaired driving statistics for February

ByPat Healey

Mar 21, 2026 #Dartmouth, #Halifax, #Halifax Regional Police, #Hlaifax, #HRP, #impaired driving, #police, #Sackville
HRP file photo.

HALIFAX: Regional Police in Halifax charged 45 drivers with impaired related offences during the month of February.

Of the 45 drivers, 28 were charged with impaired operation of a conveyance by alcohol, three were charged with impaired operation of a conveyance by a drug and 14 drivers were issued driving suspensions for operation of a conveyance while having consumed alcohol.

Of the drivers who provided breath samples, officers were able to detect a wide range of blood alcohol concentrations (80-280mg %) with 17 drivers being at least twice the legal limit.

Nine drivers refused to provide a breath sample and was charged with the offence of refusal.

Of the 45 drivers, 16 calls were received from people who suspected impaired driving.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Here are some signs of an impaired driver:

• Driving unreasonably fast, slow or at an inconsistent speed

• Drifting in and out of lanes

• Tailgating and changing lanes frequently

• Making exceptionally wide turns

• Changing lanes or passing without sufficient clearance

• Overshooting or stopping well before stop signs or stop lights

• Disregarding signals and lights

• Approaching signals or leaving intersections too quickly or slowly

• Driving without headlights, failing to lower high beams, or leaving turn signals on

• Driving with windows open in cold or inclement weather.

If you see a potential impaired driver, call 911 immediately and give the call taker your location along with a description of the vehicle, including the licence plate number, colour, make and model, the direction of travel for the vehicle and a description of the driver.

By Pat Healey

Related Post

News

Premier Houston to meet with energy leaders in Texas

Mar 20, 2026 Pat Healey
News

RCMP arrests man following traffic hazard and threats to officers

Mar 20, 2026 Pat Healey
News

Mayor Fillmore stops by wing night in Fall River, talks with residents

Mar 20, 2026 Pat Healey

In Case You Missed

News

Halifax Regional Police release impaired driving statistics for February

March 21, 2026 Pat Healey
Featured

Creative road safety operations in Lower Sackville, Cole Harbour aimed at reducing high-risk driving behaviours: RCMP

March 20, 2026 Pat Healey
Sports East Hants

U18 Penguins teams lose semifinal games at Ettinger-Smith; Bedford captures banner

March 20, 2026 Pat Healey
News

Premier Houston to meet with energy leaders in Texas

March 20, 2026 Pat Healey