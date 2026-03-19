Halifax Regional Police arrest prolific offender with ties to Enfield

A Dartmouth man, who is formerly from Enfield, has been arrested by HRP. (Photo by Sean DeWitt, Waterfront Halifax Media)

DARTMOUTH/ENFIELD: A man who is formerly from the Enfield community, but now calls Dartmouth home, has been arrested by Halifax Regional Police.

Police say that on March 14 at approximately 3:30 a.m., police observed a vehicle driving erratically and at a high rate of speed through the Armdale Roundabout in Halifax.

“Upon conducting a traffic stop on Herring Cove Road, the driver was identified as a revoked driver and the subject of an outstanding warrant for failing to appear in court on a previous matter,” a spokesperson for HRP said.

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Nathaniel David Kjarbo, 46, was arrested without incident. He appeared in Dartmouth provincial court on March 16.

A male passenger was also identified as the suspect in numerous theft related investigations and was arrested without incident.

William Morgan, 43, was scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court on March 16 to face 75 charges related to 16 police investigations.

The charges include robbery, theft, possession under $5000.00 and breach of release conditions.

FILE 26-40297