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Two women, man charged as part of ongoing drug trafficking investigation

ByPat Healey

Mar 19, 2026 #drug trafficking investigation, #drugs, #East Hants RCMP, #Elmsdale, #Fall River, #Hwy 102, #RCMP, #Shubenacadie
The illegal drugs that were seized as part of the traffic stop. (RCMP photo)

LANTZ: Three people –two women and a man–have been charged after a quantity of illegal drugs were seized during a proactive traffic stop by East Hants RCMP.

On March 17, the East Hants RCMP SCEU, in partnership with the Halifax Regional Police Quick Response Unit, conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Hwy. 102 in Lantz as part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation.

Officers safely arrested the three occupants of the vehicle and seized a quantity of cocaine, prescription pills, cash, scales, baggies, hidden compartments, and other drug paraphernalia.

“This arrest is a clear example of proactive enforcement, supported by criminal intelligence and strong partnerships with other police agencies,” said Cpl. Evan Collier, East Hants RCMP.

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Amanda Marie Dalrymple, 30, of Fall River; Dylan Mombourquette, 32, of Shubenacadie; and Tanya Tattrie, 58, of Elmsdale are each charged with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (two counts) and Possession for of Property Obtained by Crime.

Mombourquette is facing additional charges of Breach of Conditions (two counts).

Dalrymple and Mombourquette appeared in Truro Provincial Court on March 18.

Tattrie was released by police pending a future court appearance.

File #: 2026-318919

By Pat Healey

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