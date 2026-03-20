Mayor Fillmore stops by wing night in Fall River, talks with residents

Chris Auty from The Hearing Room (middle) speaks to HRM Mayor Andy Fillmore and Councillor Cathy Deagle Gammon at Lions Wing Night at the LWF Hall on March 19. (Healey photo)

FALL RIVER: The Mayor of Halifax paid a visit to Fall River on Thursday night.

As part of visits to community halls and facilities across the municipality, Andy Fillmore enjoyed some wings from the Fall River & Riverlake Lions Club while chatting with residents.

He spoke with representatives from Dragons Minor Football, and then went around the hall speaking to others who had gathered for wings and some live music.

He also chatted with Chris Auty of The Hearing Room Inc., and Councillor Cathy Deagle Gammon.

Fillmore was scheduled to continue touring places in HRM on Friday, including a stop for fish and chips at the Waverley Legion before lunch time.