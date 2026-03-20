RCMP arrests man following traffic hazard and threats to officers

An RCMP cruiser at headquarters in Dartmouth. (Healey photo)

DARTMOUTH: RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment arrested a man for threatening officers while being a traffic hazard on Magazine Hill.

On March 18, at approximately 6 p.m., RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment responded to multiple reports of a man walking into traffic on Magazine Hill.

Officers learned the man was reportedly unsteady on his feet, throwing his fists in the air and jumping in front of moving vehicles.

Police located the man walking north on the shoulder of the Bedford Bypass toward Sackville. The man claimed he was trying to get to New Minas but would not accept a ride.

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The man became agitated and aggressive with the responding officers and threatened to harm them.

A conducted energy weapon was deployed and the man was taken into custody.

The man, 42, from New Minas, was arrested for uttering threats and transported to the Lower Sackville RCMP Detachment.

He was later released with a scheduled court appearance at a later date.

File #: 26-42956