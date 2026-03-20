The Laker News

News

RCMP arrests man following traffic hazard and threats to officers

ByPat Healey

Mar 20, 2026 #Dartmouth, #HRM, #New Minas, #RCMP, #threats, #traffic hazard
An RCMP cruiser at headquarters in Dartmouth. (Healey photo)

DARTMOUTH: RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment arrested a man for threatening officers while being a traffic hazard on Magazine Hill. 

On March 18, at approximately 6 p.m., RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment responded to multiple reports of a man walking into traffic on Magazine Hill. 

Officers learned the man was reportedly unsteady on his feet, throwing his fists in the air and jumping in front of moving vehicles. 

Police located the man walking north on the shoulder of the Bedford Bypass toward Sackville.  The man claimed he was trying to get to New Minas but would not accept a ride. 

ADVERTISEMENT:

The man became agitated and aggressive with the responding officers and threatened to harm them. 

A conducted energy weapon was deployed and the man was taken into custody. 

The man, 42, from New Minas, was arrested for uttering threats and transported to the Lower Sackville RCMP Detachment. 

He was later released with a scheduled court appearance at a later date. 

File #: 26-42956

By Pat Healey

Related Post

News

Premier Houston to meet with energy leaders in Texas

Mar 20, 2026 Pat Healey
News

Mayor Fillmore stops by wing night in Fall River, talks with residents

Mar 20, 2026 Pat Healey
Featured News

Two women, man charged as part of ongoing drug trafficking investigation

Mar 19, 2026 Pat Healey

In Case You Missed

News

Premier Houston to meet with energy leaders in Texas

March 20, 2026 Pat Healey
Featured

Creative road safety operations in Lower Sackville, Cole Harbour aimed at reducing high-risk driving behaviours: RCMP

March 20, 2026 Pat Healey
Featured East Hants

Halifax Regional Police arrest prolific offender with ties to Enfield

March 20, 2026 Pat Healey
News

RCMP arrests man following traffic hazard and threats to officers

March 20, 2026 Pat Healey