Heavy rain, rapid freeze leaves flooding, icy conditions in Elmsdale, Lantz

A pickup truck drives through the flooded water on Hwy 2 by Elmsdale Lumber. (Healey photo)

ELMSDALE/LANTZ: Heavy rain followed by a sharp drop in temperatures created localized flooding and dangerous icy conditions in parts of Lantz and Elmsdale, particularly along Hwy. 2 and near the East Hants Sportsplex.

Water pooled near the East Hants Sportsplex roundabout on Hwy. 2 leading to the Lantz connector, while another trouble spot emerged along Hwy. 2 near Elmsdale Lumber and the nearby strip mall that includes Pete’za Perfect.

Toby Koffman, communications spokesman with the provincial Department of Public Works (DPW), said while ponding can occur during rain events, roadway flooding typically only happens under more extreme conditions.

“While some ponding can occur off the roadway during rain events, it is only during extremely heavy rain events, especially when there is also significant snowmelt, that localized flooding on the road surface occurs,” said Koffman in an interview Thursday with The Laker News.

“That said, the drainage system itself in this area is functioning as intended.”

A person on a scotter tries to navigate the water and big build up of ice along the sidewalk in Elmsdale after the rain storm on Tuesday. (Healey photo)

A truck drives through water that had pooled and flooded Hwy 2 due to a culvert at the roundabout in Lantz. (Healey photo)

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He added the province will take another look at the area.

“We do plan to review the area to determine if there are any practical and cost-effective drainage enhancements that can be made,” he said.

DPW crews were actively monitoring the situation as it unfolded.

“Department of Public Works staff were monitoring and addressing localized flooding throughout the day yesterday,” Koffman said.

“Temperatures then dropped rapidly overnight, and with the amount of moisture and water present, ice did form.

“Salt was applied as required in localized areas, but it did take some time to take effect after the ice formed.”

Some residents have questioned whether nearby culverts are contributing to the recurring issue. Koffman said the infrastructure is designed for typical conditions but can be overwhelmed.

“This drainage system is designed to manage typical rainfall conditions. During heavy rain events, especially when combined with significant snowmelt, it can become temporarily overwhelmed, which can lead to localized flooding,” he said.

The parking lot at Pete’za Perfect is flooded, although when this photo was taken it had receded. (Healey photo)

The heavy rain caused water to flood over Hwy2 by the Lantz roundabout creating an icy mess for drivers to navigate. (Healey photo)

A dump truck sprays water as it drives through the flooded water on Hwy 2 near Pete’za Perfect in Elmsdale. (Healey photo)

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He also noted there were no known issues raised during construction of the roadway and drainage system.

“The project was constructed as designed, and there was no known flooding concerns raised during construction,” said Koffman. “Even properly designed and constructed drainage systems can be temporarily overwhelmed during extreme rainfall and snowmelt events.”

Municipal officials say responsibility for the affected areas lies primarily with the province.

Lindsay Cochrane, communications with the Municipality of East Hants, said multiple factors may be at play in the flooding near Elmsdale Lumber.

“There are many factors that could contribute to water flowing across Highway 2 and into adjacent properties,” said Cochrane.

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She added that while the municipality does not control the infrastructure, it continues to push for improvements.

“While the municipality does not own this infrastructure and therefore cannot assess potential issues directly, we continue to advocate for improvements where needed,” she said.

Cochrane also confirmed that the province is responsible for the Sportsplex roundabout and connector.

“The municipality does monitor any impacts to our sidewalks in the area, but we do not have oversight of the highway or roundabout infrastructure itself,” she said.

The affected areas are known to experience pooling during heavy rain events, with officials indicating that a combination of intense rainfall and snowmelt can push drainage systems beyond capacity, leading to temporary flooding and hazardous conditions.