Hines finding his stride with Jr. C Penguins after winding path this season

Ethan Hines rushes up the ice with the puck during the game. (Healey photo)

LANTZ: For Ethan Hines, the 2025–26 hockey season has taken a few unexpected turns.

But the path eventually led the Dutch Settlement product to a place where he’s making a substantial impact — and having fun doing it — with the East Hants Jr. C Penguins.

Hines has become a key contributor for the Penguins this season, providing timely scoring and steady play as the team pushes through the playoffs.

The season began at a higher level for Hines, skating in Junior B with the East Hants Bitar’s Ristorante Penguins. However, in late September he was dealt to the Windsor Oxens for future considerations.

With post-secondary school also demanding his time, Hines made the decision to step back a level and join the Jr. C Penguins. It’s a move that has allowed him to keep playing the game while balancing school.

“I go to school again for post-secondary education,” Hines said. “I thought I’d come here and have a blast with the guys this year.”

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That decision has paid off for both Hines and the Penguins.

Hines has provided offence in key moments, including an overtime winner earlier in the playoff series that helped the Penguins grab a crucial series lead.

Despite the highlight-reel moment, Hines was quick to point out the role his teammates played.

“It was a team game, and we got the job done together,” he said.

Hines credits his linemates and the team’s power play for helping him contribute offensively.

“My linemates help me out doing that. We work our power play, and we get the job done,” he said.

In game five, Hines showed his flashes of scoring prowess, scoring a powerplay marker and assisting on another in the win.

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Head Coach Ryan Stevenson said Hines is the type of player you hope to coach at least once in your career.

“He’s a wholehearted and dedicated player,” said Stevenson. “Ethan brings high-level experience, extreme discipline, and the utmost sportsmanship to our group.”

His addition to the team had been huge for the Jr C Pens, said Stevenson.

“Ethan brings a dominant offensive and defensive game that every player, no matter their position, can look up to,” he said. “We’re proud to have him as part of our team.”

Stevenson said Hines is a coach’s dream.

“Ethan’s 200-foot style of play and his ability to move up and down the lineup make him a coach’s dream,” said Stevenson. “He gives us the flexibility to build strong, balanced lines against any opponent we face.”

Now, with the Penguins advancing deeper into the postseason, Hines says the approach for the team remains simple.

“We always got to keep playing our game, and we’ll keep going and keep winning,” he said.

After a season that started with uncertainty and change, Hines has found a home with the Jr. C Penguins, and his contributions are helping the club chase a league championship.