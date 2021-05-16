COVID19: 126 new cases reported May 16; 103 recoveries

HALIFAX: Today, May 16, Nova Scotia is reporting 126 new cases of COVID-19 and 103 recoveries.

There are 106 cases in Central Zone, nine in Eastern Zone, nine in Western Zone and two in Northern Zone.

“Today’s numbers are a clear reminder that while we are on the right track, we cannot let down our guard,” said Premier Iain Rankin. “It is crucial that we all continue to follow the public health protocols and get tested regularly. Stay in your community, stay positive, and stay safe.”



A tenth patient in a non-COVID unit at the Halifax Infirmary site of the QEII Health Sciences Centre has tested positive for COVID-19. They have been discharged and are recovering at home.

The other patients in the non-COVID unit have tested negative and are being closely monitored. As a precaution, Nova Scotia Health Authority is testing staff and doctors who have worked in the unit.



There is community spread in Central Zone. The Eastern, Northern and Western Zones continue to be closely monitored for community spread. There are some areas of concern, particularly in Sydney, Bridgewater and the Annapolis Valley from New Minas to Kentville. Testing has been increased in these areas.



As of today, Nova Scotia has 1,531 active cases of COVID-19. There are 92 people in hospital, including 21 in ICU.



On May 15, Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 6,660 tests.



“We knew we would have some ups and downs as we worked to get this outbreak under control,” said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health. “We can get these numbers down if we stay the course and continue to follow all public health measures. Stay close to home and be kind to one another.”

Since April 1, there have been 2,994 positive COVID-19 cases and six deaths. Cases range in age from under 10 to over 90. There are 1,457 resolved cases. The median age of people hospitalized in the third wave is 55 for non-ICU, and 59 for people in ICU. Cumulative cases may change as data is updated in Panorama.Travel within Nova Scotia:Nova Scotians should remain as close to their home and community as possible, unless travel is essential for work, caregiving, necessary shopping or medical appointments, including vaccination appointments. In this instance, ‘community’ is defined as one’s municipality or county. Detailed information is available at https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus/restrictions-and-guidance/ Testing advice:Nova Scotians with or without symptoms can book a test at https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/en for primary assessment centres across the province. Those with no symptoms are strongly encouraged to use pop-up sites if they are not showing symptoms but want to be tested.

More information on testing can be found at https://www.nshealth.ca/coronavirustesting Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is advised to self-isolate and book a COVID-19 test. Everyone they live with must also self-isolate until the person receives their first negative test result. If the test is positive, public health will advise everyone about what to do.Anyone advised by public health that they were a close contact needs to complete a full 14-day quarantine, regardless of test results. If the close contact is symptomatic, everyone they live with must also self-isolate until the person receives their first negative test result. If the test is positive, public health will advise everyone about what to do.Symptoms and self-assessment:Nova Scotians should visit https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/ to do a self-assessment if in the past 48 hours they have had or are currently experiencing mild symptoms, including:— fever (i.e. chills/sweats) or cough (new or worsening)— sore throat— runny nose/nasal congestion— headache— shortness of breath/difficulty breathing