COVID19: 133 new cases of COVID-19 reported May 2

HALIFAX: The province announced there are 133 new cases of COVID-19 today, May 2.

There are 117 cases in Central Zone, nine cases in Eastern Zone, one case in Northern Zone and six cases in Western Zone.

There is community spread in Central Zone. The Eastern, Northern and Western Zones continue to be closely monitored for community spread.

As reported April 30, due to the volume of testing in the province, the Nova Scotia Health Authority lab is experiencing a backlog. There is also a delay in public health’s case data entry into Panorama.



“Thank you to all the Nova Scotians who are following the restrictions and doing their part to reduce the spread of the virus,” said Premier Iain Rankin.

“We can’t get distracted by the case counts or feel disheartened by them – we’ve hunkered down before and stopped the spread, and we will do it again.”

As of today, Nova Scotia has 822 active cases of COVID-19. There are 34 people in hospital, including six in ICU.

On May 1, Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 15,832 tests.

Since Oct. 1, there have been 1,619 positive COVID-19 cases and two deaths. Cases range in age from under 10 to over 90. There are 795 resolved cases. Cumulative cases may change as data is updated in Panorama.



“I hope everyone is having a good weekend by staying home or getting a bit of fresh air with members of your household,” said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health. “I know it is tough to follow the restrictions, but Nova Scotians are known for doing what is needed, no matter how hard it is.

“Follow the restrictions, and we will get through this difficult period sooner.”

