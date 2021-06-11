HALIFAX: N.S. is reporting a death related to COVID-19. A man in his 50s has died in Central Zone.

Nova Scotia is also reporting eight new cases of COVID-19 and 11 recoveries.

There are six new cases in Central Zone. Three of the cases are close contacts of previously reported cases. Two are related to travel and one is under investigation.

Two new cases are in Eastern Zone and are close contacts of previously reported cases.



There is limited community spread in Central Zone. Eastern, Northern and Western Zones continue to be closely monitored for community spread.

The National Microbiology Lab has confirmed two Delta variant cases. These cases were previously reported, and both were related to travel.



There have been 4,009 cases from March 15 to June 8, 2021. Of those:

— 25 (0.6 per cent) were fully vaccinated

— 206 (5.1 per cent) were partially vaccinated

— 3,778 (94.2 per cent) were unvaccinated



There were 247 individuals hospitalized. Of those:

— 2 (0.8 per cent) were fully vaccinated

— 26 (10.5 per cent) were partially vaccinated

— 219 (88.7 per cent) were unvaccinated



Twenty-two individuals died. Of those:

— 1 (4.5 per cent) was fully vaccinated

— 2 (9.1 per cent) were partially vaccinated

— 19 (86.4 per cent) were unvaccinated



As of today, Nova Scotia has 143 active cases of COVID-19. Of those, 10 people are in hospital COVID-19 units, including six in ICU. The median age of people hospitalized in the third wave is 53 for non-ICU and 55 for people in ICU.



On June 10, Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 4,918 tests.



There were 15,734 tests administered between June 4 and 10 at the rapid-testing pop-up sites in Sydney, Bridgewater, Dartmouth and Halifax.

As of June 10, 678,615 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 47,930 Nova Scotians have received their second dose. Since April 1, there have been 3,987 positive COVID-19 cases and 23 deaths. Cases range in age from under 10 to over 90. There are 3,821 resolved cases.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is advised to self-isolate and book a COVID-19 test. Everyone they live with must also self-isolate until the person receives their first negative test result. If the test is positive, public health will advise everyone about what to do.Anyone advised by public health that they were a close contact needs to complete a full 14-day quarantine, regardless of test results. If the close contact is symptomatic, everyone they live with must also self-isolate until the person receives their first negative test result. If the test is positive, public health will advise everyone about what to do.Symptoms and self-assessment:Nova Scotians should visit https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/ to do a self-assessment if in the past 48 hours they have had or are currently experiencing mild symptoms, including:— fever (i.e. chills/sweats) or cough (new or worsening)— sore throat— runny nose/nasal congestion— headache— shortness of breath/difficulty breathingPeople should call 811 if they cannot access the online self-assessment or wish to speak with a nurse about their symptoms.Anyone with symptoms should immediately self-isolate and book a test.