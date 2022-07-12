FALL RIVER: The councillor for District 1 Waverley-Fall River-Musquodoboit Valley is going to ask that HRM looks at a gravel road paving program for gravel roads the municipality owns.

At the July 12 regional council meeting, Cathy Deagle Gammon said she has a motion on the agenda to be discussed.

The motion asks the CAO to provide a staff report on evaluating a potential Gravel Road Paving Program for HRM-owned roads.

It reads as follows:

That Halifax Regional Council direct the Chief Administrative Officer to provide a staff report evaluating a potential Gravel Road Paving Program for HRM-owned roads that considers an annual funding allocation and the following prioritization criteria:

Cost-benefit of paving

Existing road condition and level of maintenance

Road classification

Traffic volume

Storm water management

Winter maintenance

Surrounding public amenities such as parks, schools, lake access, etc.

It would further direct the CAO to:

“Undertake pre-engineering work on HRM gravel roads, in accordance with Regional Council’s current approved prioritization criteria, to ensure that Regional Council can consider paving up to $500K of HRM gravel roads as part of the 2023/24 budget process.”