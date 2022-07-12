FALL RIVER: A construction company owner who calls Fall River home has been named the new chairman of the Halifax Partnership.

Cory Bell, who is the President & CEO of Lindsay Construction, was announced as the new chair of the 2022-2023 Halifax Partnership Board of Directors on July 11.

Under Bell’s leadership, Lindsay Construction has grown into one of Canada’s leading diversified construction firms and has been one of Deloitte’s Best Managed Companies every year for the past eight years.

Bell has been named a five-time Top 50 CEO by Atlantic Business Magazine, and in 2019 was inducted into their Hall of Fame.

He was the Chair of the Economic Strategy Advisory Committee which oversaw and guided the development of People. Planet. Prosperity. Halifax’s Inclusive Economic Strategy 2022-2027.

For more information about Bell and other members of the Halifax Partnership Board of Directors, visit

halifaxpartnership.com/about-us/board-of-directors/.