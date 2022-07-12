Francis signs deal with Baby Habs; to attend NHL clubs summer camp

BEAVER BANK: A Beaver Bank hockey player has signed a semi-pro deal for the upcoming season.

On July 11, the Laval Rocket, the farm club of the fabled Montreal Canadiens, announced they had signed Ryan Francis to a one-year, one-way deal for the 2022-2023 American Hockey League (AHL) season.

It was also announced by the Canadiens on their twitter that the former Major Bantam Ranger-Cape Breton Eagle-Saint John Sea Dog forward will be attending the NHL clubs summer development camp, beginning this week.

Francis was drafted in 2020 by the Calgary Flames; however they did not sign him, so he was eligible for the NHL 2022 draft, where he was not taken. That made him a free agent.

With the Memorial Cup champion Saint John Sea Dogs this year, Francis contributed 25 goals and 65 points in 54 games.