PHOTOS: Team Canada players attend youth Riverlake RFC practice

FALL RIVER: Team Canada rugby players visited Fall River last month.

The seven players that attended a Riverlake RFC youth practice at the school field next to Georges P. Vanier Junior High in Fall River took place on June 29.

Among the seven was Halifax’s Cooper Coats.

The Canadian players were in town for their contest against Belgium in Halifax.

From all appearances the kids at the youth RFC practice night enjoyed learning the game from the best in Canada.

Some of the kids strive to one day put on the Canada Rugby colours, and learned tips of the game from the players.

Here are several photos taken from the scrimmage with the Canadian players as taken by Trevor Allen of Fall River.