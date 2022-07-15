From the Cruiser – July 5-12

Brought to you by:

ENFIELD: Over the past week, July 5 to July 12, officers with East Hants RCMP responded to 81 calls for service.

The following are some of the highlighted calls and information provided by Sgt. Martin ROY.

THEFTS

On July 6, East Hants RCMP received report of a theft of galvanized utility trailer from a job site in Shubenacadie.

The trailer has double axle, grey and a built-in black toolbox. Video obtained showed a white Dodge Ram 2500 pull onto the property and hooked the trailer away.

The investigation is ongoing.

On July 6, a construction company reported theft of four boxes of Mitten bone coloured siding, 14 pieces of j-channel and four rolls of black coil. Total is $2203.

Patrol made of the area did not locate the suspect (s). The area is all new houses under construction.

On July 11, East Hants RCMP received a report that a side-by-side ATV was stolen while parked on dirt road.

The complainant was out hiking, the keys were left in it. An officer patrolled the area, but it was nowhere to be found.

The vehicle is a 2021 CAN AM Maverick Sport XMR, a value of about $20,000.00.

Anyone with further information on the thefts is asked to contact East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077 or Crime Stoppers.

MOUNT UNIACKE ATV COMPLAINTS

During the week, several complaints of loud ATVs and dirt bikes were received as the vehicles were seen driving on public roads.

Several of those complains originated when youths were seen operating the vehicles.

Police remind the public it is illegal to travel on public roads or highways with those vehicles.

From the Cruiser is brought to you by: