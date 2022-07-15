Belnan’s Ramsay invited to Leafs development camp

BELNAN: A hockey player from Belnan will get to showcase himself with one of one of Canadian hockey fans most favourite hockey teams.

The Toronto Maple Leafs made the news official on July 14 that Duncan Ramsay had been invited to the NHL club’s summer development camp, beginning July 16.

Ramsay and his family knew of the invite, and it had been posted by Adapt Fitness earlier in the week, however the Leafs had not issued a release.

Unlike previous years, and most teams this year, the Leafs waited until after free agency opened and they made some moves to release the summer development camp roster.

This past season with Kimball Union Academy, he had five goals and 27 points in 33 games played, according to Elite Prospects.

Ramsay, who was eligible for last week’s NHL draft but went undrafted, is one of 13 defenceman invited, including Leafs prospect and former Saint John Sea Dog Will Villeneuve.

Ramsay has committed to play with the University of Vermont in NCAA Division 1 hockey in the coming season.

Players will undergo medicals and on-ice testing on Saturday, July 16, while the first full-team on-ice session and media availability will take place on Sunday, July 17, at the Ford Performance Centre.

A total of 44 players (25 forwards, 13 defencemen, 6 goaltenders) are slated to take part in this year’s development camp, including 14 Maple Leafs draft picks.



Maple Leafs Assistant General Manager, Player Development, Hayley Wickenheiser, and her staff will oversee this year’s camp.

In addition to the club’s player development staff, Toronto Marlies head coach Greg Moore and Newfoundland Growlers head coach Eric Wellwood alongside coaches from across the organization will be working with the prospects.