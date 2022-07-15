Man dies in pedestrian-vehicle collision near Stewiacke

STEWIACKE: A 76-year-old man is dead following a pedestrian-vehicle collision on the northbound lane of Hwy 102 near Stewiacke on July 14.

In a release, Colchester County District RCMP say they responded at approximately 9:25 to the collision involving an SUV and a deer on Hwy. 102 north in Alton.

The driver of the SUV was uninjured and they were able to pull their vehicle over to the shoulder of the road. RCMP officers were on scene providing assistance and waiting for a tow.

While waiting for the tow, a pickup truck stopped on the side of Hwy. 102 south and the driver exited the vehicle to see if they could help.

The driver of the pickup truck crossed the southbound lanes and the median of Hwy. 102 before walking across the northbound lanes when they were then struck by a passing pickup truck.

EHS and fire were requested immediately by the RCMP officers on scene and they began first aid until EHS arrived. Hwy. 102 north was immediately closed to all traffic.

The pedestrian, a 76-year-old man, could not be revived and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck was uninjured.

A collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

Hwy. 102 was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

File #: 2022-972607