LANTZ: Wanting to help showcase the power of sport for kids in both Saskatchewan and Nova Scotia, Saskatchewan Roughriders kicker Brett Lauther will expand his ambassador duties with the children’s charity KidSport to include both provinces.

“There are so many lessons for children to learn through sports, I firmly believe that no kid should be left on the sidelines and KidSport provides those opportunities,” said Lauther, who is from Truro. “That is why I am so proud to help and support the organization and I hope you will join me.

“I wouldn’t be where I am today without the support of my friends and family in Nova Scotia, and to play a game in front of them this season will be unforgettable.”

VIDEO OF THE ANNOUNCEMENT. Video by Dagley Media. Sponsored by Crafty Owl Artisans Market in Shubenacadie.

“There is a lot of love for football in Atlantic Canada. I hope by bringing the game to the east coast, we can inspire the next generation of CFL players.”



The official announcement was made at the Touchdown Atlantic, Saskatchewan Roughrider Football clinic presented by Access Storage held at the East Hants Sportsplex Fieldhouse Dome in Lantz.

The event included Craig Reynolds, Chair of the Saskatchewan Roughrider Foundation and Saskatchewan Roughrider CEO.



“I know I speak for all of Rider Nation when I say how excited we are to be playing in Touchdown Atlantic and to announce that Brett Lauther will be representing not only Saskatchewan but also Nova Scotia to inspire the next generation of football players,” said Reynolds.

“Our fans believe in the power of the CFL to bring this country together, and it’s incredible to see the power of sport for kids across Canada.”

Roughrider Nation invaded East Hants last night. (Dagley media photo)