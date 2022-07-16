Fletchers Lake man identified as victim of fatal motorcycle collision

WELLINGTON: A 52-year-old Fletchers Lake man has died as the result of a single-vehicle motorcycle collision Friday night on Hwy 2 in Wellington.

N.S. RCMP Spokesman Cpl. Chris Marshall said RCMP were called about the collision at about 7:25 p.m. on Hwy 2 near Westower Communications and the Inner Strength Taekwondo dojang.

Firefighters from Station 45 (Fall River); Station 42 Wellington and Station 43 (Grand Lake) were paged to the call. EHS also responded.

The road between Calderwood Drive and Church Road were closed for several hours as first responders worked the scene.

Traffic was being rerouted back up Hwy 2 as a result.

RCMP investigators also attended and collected details for their investigation.

Cpl. Marshall said upon arrival, RCMP officers learned that a motorcycle had been travelling on Hwy. 2 when it left the roadway and came to rest in a ditch.

He said the lone occupant of the motorcycle, the driver, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.