Young girl’s quick action credited with saving family from fire

BEAVER BANK: A nine-year-old girl is being hailed as a hero after an early morning fire in Beaver Bank on July 17.

Myranda Ringer smelled smoke at approximately 1:30 a.m. It was then she knew she had to do something to get her and mom Crystal Ringer out.

In a story recounted by neighbour Michelle Goodwin, who has taken the two in since the fire, Myranda smelled smoke and went to wake her mom up who was sleeping in the living room.

She said ‘mommy didn’t want to wake up but I kept yelling “there’s a fire, there’s a fire” until she woke up’.

At that point the only safe way out as smoke filled the living room was through the front window. The two got out safely.

Goodwin heard the commotion of fire trucks and went to see what was going on.

She found the two across the road from their home on Thorn Avenue, and took them to her own home to be safe as firefighters worked at the scene.

“Myranda did everything she was supposed to in getting her and her mom out,” said Goodwin. “She woke her mommy up when she smelt the smoke. Myranda was very smart and likely saved both of their lives because of her actions.”

Spray from firefighters douse the reignition inside the mobile home is seen above a Tanker 10 driver and HRM Fire Investigator. (Healey photo)

HRM Fire crews from Tanker 10 (Sackville Drive); Station 9 (Metropolitan Ave. Sackville); Station 11 (Patton Road Sackville); Station 48 (Beaver Bank); Station 45 (Fall River); Station 41 (Waverley).

Tanker 10 returning to the scene for a reignition of the fire. (Healey photo)

The firefighters returned due to a flare up in the morning. It smoldered and begin to flare up again around lunch time when Station 10 firefighters attended and did their best to snuff it out.

Fire investigators were on scene at this time and are who called it in.

Goodwin plans to start a GoFundMe for the family, who did have house insurance, but will need help for awhile to get back on their feet. Other residents in the mobile home park have also said they plan to hold a fundraiser and more details will come .

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by HRM Fire Investigators.