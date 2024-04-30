Man wanted in murder of Sipekne’katik man in Millbrook arrested in Montreal

MILLBROOK: A man wanted in the death of a Sipekne’katik man in Millbroook in July 2021 has been arrested in Montreal, Quebec.

Brianna LeBlanc, with N.S. RCMP, said that Valdo (C.J.) Pauyo was arrested on April 26 in Montreal. He had been wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for the murder of Douglas (Bert) Knockwood in Millbrook almost three years ago.

In a release, LeBlanc said that the 29-year-old Pauyo had fled Nova Scotia following the homicide of Knockwood, who was from Sipekne’katik First Nation.

He was found deceased at a home in Millbrook in July 2021.

LeBlanc said that on April 23, Pauyo was added to the BOLO Program – Canada’s Top 25 Most Wanted list, which led to a tip about a possible sighting in the Montréal area.

“As part of their investigation and acting on the tip, RCMP officers travelled to Québec,” said LeBlanc.

On April 26, Pauyo was safely arrested in Montréal without incident by the Québec RCMP Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU) and the RCMP Northeast Nova Major Crime Unit.

The investigation was assisted by the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM), Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), Sûreté du Québec, and the BOLO Program.

A transport order was obtained and Pauyo was flown back to Nova Scotia on April 27.

He is scheduled to appear before Supreme Court in Truro on May 7.

The Nova Scotia RCMP would like to thank the public for their assistance in sharing the BOLO Program’s Top 25 Most Wanted List and coming forward to police with tips. Keeping our communities safe is a shared responsibility.

The investigation, which is ongoing, is being led by the Nova Scotia RCMP Northeast Major Crime Unit with assistance from the Québec RCMP.

