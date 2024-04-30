BASS RIVER: On April 17, the Nova Scotia RCMP, together with the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service, began an investigation into the deaths of two people.

The two people’s bodies were located deceased early that morning on a beach off Wharf Rd. in Bass River.

Based the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service investigation, which indicates the deaths are not suspicious, the Nova Scotia RCMP has concluded its investigation.

The RCMP say their thoughts are with the affected families and the community.

In consideration of the Privacy Act and out of respect for the families, the Nova Scotia RCMP will not be releasing any further details.

File # : 2024-502535