Lots of Pan Am Ch’ship hardware for Inner Strength TKD athletes

WELLINGTON: Athletes from Inner Strength Taekwondo returned home from an international competition recently with eight medals.

At the Pan Am Championships in Costa Rica, the team of cadets and junior athletes donned the Maple Leaf and represented Canada.

Ronan Sinclair won gold at the Pan Am championship.

Bronze medals in their respective divisions were won by Ciara Bennett and Raya Porter.

During the Pan Am Series 2 event, gold was packed away for the trip home to N.S. by athletes Ronan Sinclair and Skyler Sinclair.

Silver was won by Raya Porter in her division.

Meanwhile, it was bronze medal performances by Ciara Bennett and Nicholas Skinner.

The athletes represented Canada proudly.