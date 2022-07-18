PHOTOS: Canada Games team wins Graham Isenor Memorial

LANTZ: Fast pitch action was on tap at Peter Smith Memorial ball field in Lantz over the weekend.

The Graham Isenor Memorial fast pitch tournament was held in conjunction with the return of East Hants Tidefest at the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz.

On the ball field, teams including the Shubie Lions; Mi’kma’ki; the Brookfield Elks; Halifax Bandits; and N.S. Canada Games team, coached by Nine Mile River’s Jeff Fraser, took the field.

We were at the game between N.S. Canada Games and Mi’kma’ki on Saturday afternoon, a 5-2 win by the Canada Games squad.

The N.S. Canada Games team went on to win the tournament with Brody Fraser named top pitcher.

Here are some photos from the game we were at:

