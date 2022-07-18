From the Firehouse – June calls

Brought to you by:

KENNETCOOK: Here are fire calls for the month of June from fire departments across East Hants and Stewiacke.

The information in the below is provided to us by each department.

Information comes from Enfield fire; Elmsdale fire; Kennetcook fire; Uniacke & District fire; Stewiacke fire; Nine Mile River fire; Lantz fire; Milford fire; and Shubenacadie fire this month.

Enfield fire responded to 17 calls, led by five medical assists. They also had three mvc’s, and two each of the following: mutual aid to a neighbouring department; brush fires; alarm activations; others; and one structure fire call.

For Uniacke & District Fire in Mount Uniacke, they had 28 calls led by 21 medical calls. There were also three mvc’s; two mutual aid requests; one fire alarm; and one brush fire.

The members of Uniacke Fire would like to thank everyone for their support during their annual Firefighter Fair in June.

“We hope the community appreciated the free rides, parade, and fireworks,” said deputy chief Shawn Darby.

Stewiacke fire had 15 calls, led by nine medical assists, in June. They also heard the “call of their people” for three mvc’s; two mutual aid requests to a neighbouring department, one to Shubie for a structure fire and one to Indian Brook for a vehicle fire; and one other alarm.

For Nine Mile River fire, they had one call – a mutual aid request.

Kennetcook fire had eight calls last month, with six medical assists leading the way. They also had two vehicle fires.

Firefighters with Elmsdale fire were toned out for 19 calls, led by 12 medical assists. They also responded to three alarm calls; two mvc’s; one structure fire; and one brush fire.

Milford Fire had a quiet month in June for calls but kept busy with the Anniversary Events.

Milford was called out seven times; five of these calls were to Mutual Aid departments. Milford responded to mutual aid calls in Shubenacadie (2), HRM (2), and Indian Brook (1).

The department was dispatched by Valley Communications to two structure fires, one MVC, one fire alarm, one medical, one controlled burn and a call for an ammonia / chlorine smell in a residence.

Milford would like to thank the community and businesses once again for their support on the departments 80th Anniversary; thank you to Pat Healey and The Laker News for covering the event.

For Shubenacadie fire, they had 25 calls for the month of June, led by seven grass/brush fires and six mutual aid calls.

They also heard their pager for three stood down calls; two medical assists; two mvc’s; and one call each of a tractor trailer spill; one vehicle entrapment; one standby for Rawdon; one structure fire; and one vehicle fire on Hwy 102.

Lantz fire responded to 20 calls in June, with 12 medical assists leading that tally. There were also three alarm activations they responded to, along with three structure fires; one public assists; and one mvc.

From the Firehouse is brought to you by: