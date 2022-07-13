FALL RIVER: Halifax District RCMP conducted traffic enforcement in the Fall River, Prospect and Timberlea areas after an increase in complaints from the public.

This past Sunday evening (July 10), Halifax District RCMP completed vehicle check points and traffic enforcement in regards to numerous motor vehicle act violations in the Fall River, Prospect and Timberlea areas.

RCMP officers targeted theses specific areas within the district, following numerous public complaints of vehicle gatherings and reports of street racing.

In the span of a few hours, 31 summary offence tickets were issued to drivers, in the three areas targeted, for various offences under the motor vehicle act.

Road safety affects all of us. If you see dangerous driving, report it to police when it’s safe to do so.

It’s helpful to include the location and description of the vehicle (including license plate number, colour, make and model), its direction of travel and a description of the driver.

File # 22-83572, 22-83626 and 22-83648