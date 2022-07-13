Premiers discuss affordability, supply chain issues at meeting

From a release

VICTORIA, B.C.: Canada’s Premiers focused their discussion on affordability issues now confronting Canadians and on fostering a strong post-pandemic economic recovery in the face of global disruptions.

Specific priorities included:

Strengthening supply chains

Bolstering labour supply

Addressing climate change

Enhancing energy security

Food security

Mental health and addictions

Arctic security and sovereignty.





These are challenging times for Canadians, marked by critical environmental, economic and security concerns.

All of this affects the cost of living. Canadians expect their governments to take constructive steps to improve affordability and position Canada for economic renewal and prosperity regardless of challenges.

Provinces and territories are taking action, delivering the health care, skills training, settlement services, climate action, and resource development that are critical to Canada’s future.

Premiers urge the federal government to act in partnership to support this work while respecting provincial and territorial jurisdiction.





Premiers deplore the destructive and globally harmful impacts of Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and express their solidarity with Ukraine and its people. They remain committed to welcoming Ukrainian evacuees.

Supply Chains

Reliable supply chains are paramount to affordability, a strong economic recovery and future prosperity. Critical transportation and trade infrastructure is essential in getting goods, services, materials and commodities to market.

Premiers call on the federal government for enhanced infrastructure funding, streamlined and timely approval processes and flexibility for provinces and territories to prioritize critical transportation infrastructure investments that build resiliency and support growth.

Premiers also call on the federal government to work with provinces and territories to expand port capacity and to streamline port renewal projects.

Global uncertainty and supply chain disruptions caused by the pandemic and the war in Ukraine are elevating food security concerns.

Canada has the food and agricultural products the world needs, and the federal government must ensure that regulatory barriers do not block the ability of agricultural producers and exporters to get their products to market.