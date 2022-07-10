Noble boys take checkered flags on The Laker News night at SSW

SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD: It was a double night of checkered flags for two racing brothers from Nine Mile River during a big night of racing at Scotia Speedworld on The Laker News night July 8.

The night featured the Shriner’s Classic 50 laps feature for sportsman and the INEX National qualifier for Legends 50 lap race, presented by The Laker News, plus the regular CARSTAR Weekly Racing Series action for the Beginner Bandolero; Outlaw Bandolero; and the Thunder/Lightning division.

On the night, The Laker News had several guests throw the green flag for features, including Deb Peddle-Hann from Journey 2 Wellness; Sherry Willison and son Andrew Willison for two divisions from JunkWorks Halifax; and Pat Healey did for the Legends national qualifier.

The Laker News also gave out a few t-shirts to young kids in the crowd.

The gifts included a surprise for Morgan Moody, a new mom who works with TCM TV and a familiar face at the track. Here’s the video of the surprise as shot by Dagley Media.

In the INEX National Legends qualifier, 12 cars took to Scotia Speedworld to battle for a qualifying spot in the Asphalt Nationals in November in Las Vegas.

In Strictly Hydraulics Legends heats, the no. 18 of Josh Langille and 03 of Colton Noble picked up the wins.

In the feature, Nine Mile River’s Noble, who is associated with teams with the Laker News decal on their cars, led from start to finish in a caution-free race to go to victory lane.

Owen Mahar in the no. 66 and the no. 87 of Danny Chisholm swapped second and third a few times, before it finished Mahar then Chisholm as top three.

Enfield’s Gage Gilby crossed the line in fourth and Josh Langille was fifth.

Strictly Hydraulics Legends (INEX Qualifier 50 laps)

1 – 03 Colton Noble

2 – 66 Owen Mahar

3 – 87 Danny Chisholm

4 – 25 Gage Gilby

5 – 18 Josh Langille

Heat 1 – 18 Josh Langille

Heat 2 – 03 Colton Noble

Our Pat Healey got to wave the green flag for the INEX 50 qualifier. Video by Dagley Media:

Windsor Junction’s Ayden Christensen took the SunBelt Rentals Outlaw Bandolero heat race win in his no. 24 bandolero, gaining some on points leader Chase MacKay who had an issue.

Christensen looked like he was going to best Dawson Noble in the no. 8 and the rest of the field to the checkered in the feature race, until Noble got behind him. He tapped him enough to get him moved up, and zoomed under him to the lead.

Noble didn’t look back and held off the challenge from Christensen in the final two laps to get the victory.

MacKay in the 71 was third on the podium.

SunBelt Rentals Outlaw Bandolero

1 – 8 Dawson Noble

2 – 24 Ayden Christensen

3 – 71 Chase MacKay

4 – 39 Chase Livingston

5 – 00 Caden Tufts

Heat 1 – 24 Ayden Christensen

In the Shriner’s Classic 50 lap race, Deven Smith picked up his third straight Shriner’s Classic with the victory, finishing ahead of the 24 of Oakfield’s Darren Wallage and the 31 of Jesse Deveau.

Smith and Deveau took heat race wins.

Alex Johnson of Oakfield and Pete Miller of Kennetcook rounded out the top five in the Shriner’s Classic.

Fleet Brake Atlantic Sportsman (Shriner’s Classic 50 laps)

1 – 94 Deven Smith

2 – 24 Darren Wallage

3 – 31 Jesse Deveau

4 – 14 Alex Johnson

5 – 92 Pete Miller

Heat 1 – 94 Deven Smith

Heat 2 – 31 Jesse Deveau

Hailey Bland of Lakeview brought home another checkered flag for her no. 27 Dartmouth Metals-sponsored Bandolero on this night. She also took home the heat race win.

Beaver Bank’s Bella Pashkoski brought the no. 85 home in fourth place.

The no. 99 of Bristol Matthews of Nine Mile River was fifth in the feature.

SunBelt Rentals Beginner Bandolero

1 – 27 Hailey Bland

2 – 13 Avery DeCoste

3 – 44 McKenna Little

4 – 85 Bella Pashkoski

5 – 99 Bristol Matthews

Heat 1 – 27 Hailey Bland

In the TOURSEC Thunder/Lightning feature, the 88 Thunder car of Nic Baker bested the 94 of JJ MacPhee to the checkered flag.

Jamie Dillman of Carroll’s Corner finished in fourth place in the 158 (second in Lightining class).

The 107 of Kenny Hopper of Oldham brought home a heat race win.

Toursec Thunder & Lightning

1 – 88 Nic Baker

2 – 94 JJ MacPhee

3 – 111 Chad Sinton

4 – 158 Jamie Dillman

5 – 147 Colin Matthews

Heat 1 – 107 Kenny Hopper

Heat 2 – 111 Chad Sinton

Next week the CARSTAR Weekly Racing Series continues with Sunbelt Rentals (formerly MacFarlands Industrial) night. All divisions will see action on the track, racing gets underway at 7:00pm.

Please visit www.scotiaspeedworld.ca for complete event and ticket information.