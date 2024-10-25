From the Cruiser – Oct. 23, 2024

Brought to you by:

ENFIELD: Over the past week, officers with East Hants RCMP responded to 128 calls for service.

The following are some of the highlighted calls as provided by East Hants RCMP Const. Preston Burns.

TRAILER SAFETY

On October 15, East Hants RCMP responded to Rawdon where it was reported that a trailer had become unhitched from a pickup truck.

It struck the side of the truck causing damage.

Thankfully, there were no injuries or oncoming traffic.

It is extremely important to ensure that trailers are properly attached to avoid such incidences.

DRUGS IN SUITCASE

On October 17, East Hants RCMP responded to a report of a found suitcase in a ditch stuff with drug paraphernalia in Rawdon.

An officer attended and retrieved that suitcase that contained needles and other drug related items.

The items were destroyed.

FACEBOOK MARKETPLACE FRAUD

On October 17, East Hants RCMP received a complaint of a fraud that took place in Milford over Facebook.

The victim answered an ad about a couch that required immediate payment and proceeded to send funds along with extra money for delivery.

After sending the funds, the seller vanished from Facebook. The investigation continues.

East Hants RCMP wants to advise the public that anytime money is sent over the Internet to someone who is unknown, the sender is always taking the risk of losing the money.

East Hants’ Most Wanted: East Preston man wanted on mischief warrant

This week, East Hants District RCMP has an outstanding province wide warrant for the arrest of Paul Joseph Freel, 44, of East Preston.

Freel was charged for mischief over 5000.00 in September but has failed to attend court as ordered.

Anyone who sees Paul Freel is asked to refrain from approaching him and to call police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

