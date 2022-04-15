East Hants Community Rider among grant recipients

ELMSDALE: Three area transportation riders are among the 20 from across the province receiving a one-time grant totalling almost $400k.

East Hants Community Rider; MusGo Valley-Sheet Harbour; MusGo Rider are each receiving support from the province, announced last week.

“These organizations offer full-service transportation to meet the daily needs of Nova Scotians, particularly in rural communities,” said Kim Masland, Minister of Public Works.

“This funding recognizes the financial pressures these organizations have faced, with increases in fuel, insurance and vehicle maintenance costs.”

East Hants Community Rider is getting $13,000; MusGo Valley-Sheet Harbour is receiving $16,000; while $18,000 has been earmarked for MusGo Rider.

Reliable community transportation allows people to access services, including going to work, shopping, attending medical appointments and participating in activities in their community.



Quotes:

“COVID-19 has put considerable financial strain on the community transit providers over the past two years. Throughout the pandemic we have continued to provide transportation services to our clients to get them where they needed to go. The cost of fuel and maintenance alone have seen a steady increase in pricing, which has impacted our financial bottom lines and created challenges in providing service. These funds are greatly appreciated to help with these ever-increasing expenses.”

– Susan Taylor, Manager, Colchester Transportation Cooperative Limited; Chair, Rural Transportation Association

Quick Facts:— the Rural Transportation Association is a network of community-based organizations that provide door-to-door accessible ride servicesThe list of grant recipients:— Antigonish Community Transit Society – $36,000— Cumberland County Transportation Society – $36,000— La Coopérative de Transport de Chéticamp Lté – $31,000— Colchester Transportation Cooperative Limited – $25,000— Municipality of Chester Community Wheels – $25,000— Sou’West Nova Transit Assoc. – $25,000— Queens County Transit Society – $21,000— Victoria County Transit – $21,000— Bay Rides, Halifax Regional Municipality – $18,000— West Hants Dial-a-Ride – $18,000— CHAD Transit, Pictou County – $16,000— Trans County Transportation Society, Annapolis County – 6,000— Strait Area Transit – $16,000— Le Transport de Clare – $13,000— Kings Point-To-Point Transit – $13,000— HOPE Dial-a-Ride, Yarmouth County – $11,100— Transit Association of Guysborough – $8,000