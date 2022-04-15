HEART Society opening up their arms for Ukrainian refugees

ELMSDALE: Seeing what is going on in Ukraine, members of the HEART Society knew they couldn’t just sit by in idle. The hearty group of caring East Hants and area residents have begun planning to help bring Ukrainians fleeing their war-torn country into the community of East Hants.

HEART (Hants East Assisting Refugee Team) has been helpful in bringing over several Syrian refugee families in the past.

Watching what’s happening to those in Ukraine as Russia bombs it daily on social media or the supper hour news, Natalie Horne, Leno Ribahi, and the rest of the HEART Society knew what they had to do.

“When we see people whose lives are literally crumbling before their eyes, we can not help. It’s who we are as a group and it’s who we are as individuals,” said Horne. “Times of conflict are when people really need someone to step in and show kindness and a helping hand and HEART Society has always done this.”

Horne said that the group has been meeting for weeks to develop a plan and to figure out how they can best help.

“Initially we thought we might try to send money overseas, but we quickly decided that the best thing we could do is to support Ukrainians to resettle in East Hants and surrounding areas,” said Horne. “We are a settlement organization – this is what we do best. Also, this way we know that all of the money that is donated goes directly to those impacted, not to administrative fees.”

She said they would like to help as many Ukrainians as possible.

“The exact number depends upon community support, but we have always been overwhelmed with the kindness and generosity of the people in our area and we’re confident this time will not be any different,” said Horne.

Horne said what is different then past sponsorships HEART has undertaken is that families will be arriving with a work permit as opposed to refugees, so they’ll be actively searching for people who are willing to billet Ukrainian families. The group will also be canvassing local business for employment vacancies in hopes of making a match.

HEART is beginning their fundraising to be able to bring Ukrainians to East Hants and area with a trivia night and auction on May 3 at Shooters Bar & Grill in Enfield.

Registration starts at 6 p.m.; the trivia night starts at 7 p.m. and the auction is set for 8 p.m. They’re hoping for a big turnout for the event.

Horne said if people are concerned about what is happening in Ukraine, would like to see 100% of their donations going directly to the cause, and want to keep their money in the local economy, they should support HEART Society.

There are five main ways the community can get involved:

Register for trivia night; it’s $150 for teams of up to six people. Donate an item to be auctioned off and attend our auction Donate directly to HEART Society through e-transfer to heartsociety.ns@gmail.com or by cheque which can be dropped off to Leno’s Stop Shop Contact them if you are at all interested in billeting a Ukrainian family Contact them with your job vacancies

Horne said that HEART wants to be able to help cover start-up costs for the families when they arrive in Canada as well as helping cover some of the costs incurred by the billets if need be.

Already one local family, Vanessa & Steve Powell, have signed up to billet a Ukrainian family of four. HEART was connected to the Powell’s after Vanessa reached out to MP Kody Blois’s office.

“We are really excited to be working with the Powell’s as they get ready to welcome their family in the next few weeks,” said Horne. “The Powell’s have been so generous in offering up their home as a place of refuge and we are so excited to be sharing our knowledge of settlement with them.”

She said HEART has been in touch with local government officials looking at ways they can make this process as simplified as possible and advocating for the use of community groups to be utilized in the settlement process.

Horne said the one-way residents can stay in the loop of what HEART is up to is by liking the group’s Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/heartsocietyns