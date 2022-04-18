Dulong’s offence powers Armada to NS U-16 AAA championship

BEDFORD: A Fall River product was the hero for his Basin Armada on Easter Sunday.

Jack Dulong scored twice, including the overtime game winner short-handed, as the Armada edged the Fundy Thunder 2-1 to capture the N.S. Under-16 AAA Hockey League championship at the HRM 4-Pad in Bedford.

Dulong opened the game’s scoring with a power-play tally at the 7:51 mark of the first period.

The Fundy Thunder’s Jake Archibald tied the game up at the 10:41 of the final stanza, which would eventually force the extra, sudden-death overtime.

On DuLong’s tally in regulation Cameron Emanuel and Rylan Millett of Wellington had the helpers.

In overtime, Dulong’s goal was unassisted.

Besides Dulong, other locals on the Armada include Lucas Taylor of Fall River; Rylan Millett; and Russ DeCoste, the winning goaltender.

Lucas Taylor with the U16 AAA title. (Submitted photo)

Riss DeCoste, tournament MVP.

DeCoste was amazing between the pipes to help his Armada nab the championship, earning tournament MVP honours along the way.

He stopped 30 of 31 shots in the win.

Colby Brown was tagged with the loss, turning away 23 of 25 shots.

The Thunder have a couple of players from the East Hants area as well. That includes Isaac Lawson of Carroll’s Corner and Tyler Edmond of Enfield.