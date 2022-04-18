From the Cruiser – April 5-12

Brought to you by:

ENFIELD: Over the past week (April 5 to April 12), officers with East Hants RCMP responded to 98 calls for service.

On April 8, East Hants RCMP attended to a single vehicle crash accident on Highway 14 near Nine Mile River.

The investigation revealed the driver hit a rough patch of road with potholes and loose pavement prior to the crash.

Police say the driver, attempted to steer around the damaged pavement, but lost control of the vehicle, hit a culvert and flipped several times before coming to rest on its side.

The vehicle was destroyed, but luckily, the driver and single passenger escaped with minor injury.

Over the past month, East Hants RCMP has been conducting a public awareness campaign with local businesses designed to help in the fight against frauds and scams.

Community Policing Officer, Const Terry Fogarty, has been visiting local merchants to discuss the threat of gift card fraud.

Many scammers will ask their victims to purchase gift cards, which will later be used by the scammer for personal gain.

The campaign provides merchants with the awareness to be on the lookout for victims, an intervene before it is too late.

During the past week (April 5-12), police were advised of two incidents when merchants were able to assess and guard against fraud for local customers.

