VIDEO: N.S. Mass Shooting victims remembered in Elmsdale

ELMSDALE: Victims of the N.S. Mass shooting in April 2020 were remembered on the second anniversary of that tragic two days.

The shooting saw a gunman kill 22 people (and an unborn child) during a 13-hour rampage from Portapique in Colchester County before he was killed at the Enfield Irving Big Stop after he stopped for gas on April 19, 2020.

The gunman was in his last victims vehicle, which was low on fuel and necessitated the gas fillup. An RCMP dog handler who also pulled in to fill up spotted the gunman at the next tank and shot him.

ADVERTISEMENT:

There were at least four of the victims with connections to the East Hants area–Gina Goulet; Tom Bagley; Joey Webber; and Const. Heidi Stevenson, who many have labelled as a hero.

At the Elmsdale Superstore on April 18 at 11 a.m. a moment of silence was held by all customers and staff inside the store.

A bag piper played and those in the store bowed their heads to reflect and honour the victims families.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Here is a second shorter video as the bagpiper plays concluding the short service.

The store will be holding a similar ceremony on April 19, also at 11 a.m.

Premier Tim Houston has asked Nova Scotians to pause what they’re doing a t noon for a moment of silence/reflection on both April 18 and April 19.

Photos of flowers placed on three of the memorial benches honouring Gina Goulet; Joey Webber; and Const. Heidi Stevenson in Shubenacadie.