BEAVER BANK/FALL RIVER: Three local track athletes came home with impressive results from the recently held track and field indoor nationals in Saint John, N.B.

Abby Lewis and Anna Carruthers, both of Beaver Bank, and Cate Gaudry of Windsor Junction all brought home some extra hardware, and experiences that can help them improve on those finishes.

Lewis took home gold in the 3,000-metre race in a time of 9:36.73; while garnering silver in the 800 metre (2:10.45); and 1,500 metre race in a time of 4:36.02.

Carruthers, a Harold T. Barrett Junior High student, won silver in all three of her events – 800 metres (2:33.46); 1,200 metres (3:59.00); and 2,000 metres (6:55.81).

Both Carruthers and Lewis are members of Chebucto Athletics.

Gaudry, a Lockview High student, won gold with a personal best in 60 metre hurdles at 10.51; and silver in the long jump with a jump of 4.69 metres, another personal best. She is a member of Halifast.

The Chebucto U-18 women’s 4×400 metre relay team claimed silver with a time of 4:27.99. Lewis and Carruthers’ sister Paige were two of the four members of the squad.

Gaudry said she was pleased and excited about her results.

“The PB’s mean a lot because they show the hard work I have been doing in training since last fall and that it’s paying off,” said Gaudry in an interview with The Laker News. “I was surprised to medal in long jump because it was a tough field, and the gold in hurdles felt awesome.”

She did come away with items she needs to work on.

“In hurdles I need to work more on my speed, especially between the hurdles,” she said. “Long jump is a nit tricky as I need to be faster in the run up, nut also not fault if I run too far.”

Gaudry said she’s excited for the high school season to get going.

Lewis said she was very happy with her races on the weekend.

“Although not all personal best times, I was able to execute tactical races in all three of my events and I couldn’t be happier with the results,” said Lewis, a Lockview High student.

“I gained valuable racing experience, running against amazing athletes. I was so happy to be on the podium.”

She said standing atop the 3,000-metre podium felt fantastic.

“It doesn’t get much better than standing on top of a national podium,” she said with a smile. “The longer events have always favoured me, and I love the 3,000m, so I was happy to take home gold.”

Lewis was also happy with her silver medals.

“There is always room for improvement, but I think both races were executed as well as they could have been,” said Lewis. “I ran hard races against very talented competition.”

Carruthers, 13, said the new Saint John Irving Fieldhouse, which hosted more than 350 competitors at the event, was really nice to run in.

It was also her first nationals.

“It was very exciting,” she said. “I enjoyed my experience and it was nice to meet so many people from other provinces and compete with them.”

She was happy at her silver medal finishes.

“It makes me push harder for the next race,” she said. “It was a good experience and I want to continue to improve on my times.”

The nationals were the first time that both the Athletics Canada Indoor National U16/U18/U20 and Canadian Masters Championships were held in the Maritimes.