Suspicious vehicle fire under investigation by East Hants RCMP

NINE MILE RIVER: RCMP are investigating a suspicious vehicle fire that occurred on April 10 in the Upper Rawdon area.

East Hants RCMP S/Sgt. Cory Bushell said police responded, along with the local fire department, to the report of a vehicle on fire on the Old Renfrew Road.

“Police observed that the vehicle was completed burned up,” said S/Sgt. Bushell.

He said the vehicle, a blue 2014 Ford F-150, was registered to a resident of East Hants who was away on vacation at the time of the fire.

Firefighters at the scene were able to confirm the fire was intentionally set, said S/Sgt. Bushell.

RCMP are asking anyone with information to contact East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.