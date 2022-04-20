Jr. Pens preparing to host Maritime North Hockey championships

LANTZ: The East Hants Ryson Construction Junior C Penguins are gearing up to host the best Junior C players in the Maritimes next week.

East Hants will host the Maritime North Junior C Hockey championship from April 27 to May 1 at the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz.

The club was to host it last year, but COVID-19 cancelled the tournament, so the team was awarded the opportunity to host again this year.

East Hants lost to the upstart South Shore Storm in the N.S. league final, so will go in as host while the Storm go in as the N.S. champions.

The Western Valley Panthers and Pownal Ice Dogs will represent N.B. and P.E.I. respectively as champions from their own provinces.

East Hants will begin the tournament following opening ceremonies, which takes place at 7 p.m.

Puck drop on the Pens opener against the Pownal Ice Dogs is set for 7:30 p.m.

The Storm and Western Valley kick the championship off with a 4:30 p.m. game at the Keith Miller Arena.

On April 28, Pownal Ice Dogs will battle the Storm at 4:30 p.m., before East Hants takes on Western Valley at 7:30 p.m.

Western Valley kicks the action off on April 29 as they battle Pownal at 4:30 p.m., while the Pens host their rival the Storm at 7:30 p.m.

The semi-final game is set for 1 p.m., with the top team in round-robin play getting a bye to the championship final and second and third battling it out in the semi-final.

The Maritime North Hockey championship will take place May 1, with a 1 p.m. puck drop.