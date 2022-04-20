FALL RIVER: A Fall River women’s soccer player has been named to the Canadian team that will compete at the 2022 Concacaf Women’s Under-17 Championship in the Dominican Republic.

The tournament is Canada’s qualification route for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2022.

Mya Archibald is among the 20 players named to the squad, coached by Emma Humphries. They will compete from April 23 to May 8 for one of four berths to the global tournament.

From 20 remaining Concacaf nations, Canada is in Group F. They have matches against Dominican Republic on Sunday April 24; Bermuda on Tuesday April 26; and Jamaica on Thursday April 28. From Group F, three nations will advance to the knockout phase.

From Group F, three nations will advance to the knockout phase.



This will be the second Concacaf youth tournament since the global pandemic that canceled tournaments in 2020 and 2021.

At the recent Concacaf Women’s Under-20 Championship in Dominican Republic, Canada finished in third place to qualify for the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Costa Rica 2022.

Canada Soccer will continue to closely monitor all Covid-19 developments in consultation with the Public Health Agency of Canada and relevant governing bodies through the Canada Soccer Sport Medicine Committee to ensure the safety of all players and staff.

Mya Archibald of Fall River. (Submitted photo)

It’s the start of a busy schedule for Archibald, a Lockview High Grade 11 student.

Upon her return from the competition, Archibald will head to Vancouver, B.C. for the months of June and July to play with the Whitecaps FC SuperRex Women’s team in the B.C. League 1.

In August, Archibald will join the N.S. Canada Games women’s soccer team in Ontario for the 2022 Canada Games in Niagara, Ont.

The following month in September, Archibald heads west again to Vancouver for her Grade 12 year where she will be part of the Whitecaps FC Rex Program.

Archibald will attend school at Burnaby Central in Burnaby, B.C.