PHOTOS: Fun galore at East Hants Crime Prevention’s Open Skate

LANTZ: East Hants Crime Prevention hosted an open skate on Easter Monday (April 18) in Lantz.

The open skate in the afternoon saw many families come out and lace up their skates and take to the ice in the Keith Miller Arena at the East Hants Sportplex.

From the looks of the red rosy cheeks and smiling and giggles we heard, there was a lot of fun being had inside the rink on the ice on a beautiful sunny day outside.

Oh and Safety Bear was showing off its skills on the ice too, and even a few dance moves.

VIDEO:

Off-duty East Hants RCMP officers were also in attendance and on the ice with their children and other family members.

As you left the East Hants Sportsplex, there were some freebies for people of all ages.

The freebies were handed out…err the table was manned by East Hants RCMP S/Sgt. Cory Bushell and his wife.

Here are just a few of the photos that we snapped during our brief visit: