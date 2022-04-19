LANTZ: Ben Lindsay’s second period goal stood as the game winner as the Rangers tore through the Western Hurricanes 14-3 in playoff action April 17 at the East Hants Sportsplex.

It was Lindsay’s first of three goals and two assists he would contribute in the game.

The win punched the team’s ticket to the league championship playoffs this coming weekend in Truro, which starts April 21.

Ethan Hines also notched a hat trick for the winners.

Also scoring for the victors were: Maddex Marmulak and Casey Wentzell with a pair each, while single tallies came from Josh Hollett; Grant Sexton; Aiden Clowater; and James Clarke.

Assists were credited to Marmulak and Clowater with three apiece, and Connor Foston with two. Five others had one assist each.

Nolan McLauchlan turned away 10 of the 13 shots sent his way by the Hurricanes.

The N.S. U-15 provincial championship will see seven teams gather in Truro to battle it out to be named 2021-2022 Champions. Action starts April 21 and runs all weekend.

More info – https://nsu15major.com/schedule/ .